Motörhead: Inside Motörhead: A Critical Review

Drawing on rare footage from film and television archives around the world, this is the comprehensive independent review of Motörhead from 1977 through the whole of the Bronze era and the beginning of the next chapter with the mighty Orgasmatron. Includes the first ever candid interview with Gerry Bron, former boss of Bronze records. Every single album is critically reviewed and assessed by a team of leading rock critics and musicologists. Featured here are all of the classics which propelled Motörhead to the top of the rock world including Motörhead, Overkill, Bomber, Ace Of Spades and many more.