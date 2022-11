Not Available

Filmed at Maple Leaf Gardens on the IRON FIST tour on May 12, 1982. Songs: Overkill / Heart of Stone / Shoot You in the Back / The Hammer / Jailbait / America / (Don't Need) Religion / Capricorn / (Don't Let 'em) Grind Ya Down / (We Are) The Road Crew / No Class / Bite the Bullet / The Chase is Better Than the Catch / Bomber