If you're looking for some no-nonsense hard rock riffage, Motörhead - Stage Fright is your destination. The power trio, celebrating their 30th Anniversary with the release of this concert video, have a lean, muscular musical attack that clearly influenced not only heavy metal (with its bludgeoning thunder) but also punk rock (with its no-frills minimalism). Filmed in Düsseldorf, Germany on 7 December 2004. Setlist: 01. Dr. Rock 02. Stay Clean 03. Shoot You In The Back 04. Love Like A Reptile 05. Killers 06. Metropolis 07. Over The Top 08. No Class 09. I Got Mine 10. In The Name Of Tragedy 11. Dancing On Your Grave 12. R.A.M.O.N.E.S. 13. Sacrifice 14. Just 'Cos You Got The Power 15. Going To Brazil 16. Killed By Death 17. Iron Fist 18. Whorehouse Blues 19. Ace Of Spades 20. Overkill