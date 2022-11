Not Available

Motörhead's 10th anniversary show at the Hammersmith Odeon in London, England on 26 June 1985. ----Setlist---- 1. Iron Fist 2. Stay Clean 3. The Hammer 4. Metropolis 5. Mean Machine 6. On the Road 7. Killed by Death 8. Ace of Spades 9. Steal Your Face 10. Nothing Up My Sleeve 11. (We Are) The Road Crew 12. Bite the Bullet 13. The Chase Is Better Than the Catch 14. No Class 15. Overkill 16. Bomber 17. Motörhead