Mouna Raagam

Divya, a woman grieving over the death of her lover, is convinced into an arranged marriage with Chandra Kumar. Over a year the couple attempt to adjust to each other's presence and live with each other. Revathi is forced to marry Mohan in an arranged marriage. She lives in the memory of her lost love Karthik and asks for a divorce. The law requires them to stay together for a year before granting the divorce. That gives time for a lot of incidents in their lives and things change.