Not Available

Mounam Pesiyadhe (Tamil: மெளனம் பேசியதே;(English: Silence Spoke) is a 2002 Indian Tamil romantic drama film, directed and written by Ameer Sultan, making his directorial debut. It stars Suriya, Trisha, newcomers Nandha and Mahaa and choreographer-turned-actor Anju Mahendra in supporting roles along with several other newcomers, while Laila Mehdin appears in a cameo role during the climax. The film, released on December 13, 2002 and turned out to be an average one at the box office.