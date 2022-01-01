Not Available

Mounam Pesiyadhe

  • Romance
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Aparajeeth Films

Mounam Pesiyadhe (Tamil: மெளனம் பேசியதே;(English: Silence Spoke) is a 2002 Indian Tamil romantic drama film, directed and written by Ameer Sultan, making his directorial debut. It stars Suriya, Trisha, newcomers Nandha and Mahaa and choreographer-turned-actor Anju Mahendra in supporting roles along with several other newcomers, while Laila Mehdin appears in a cameo role during the climax. The film, released on December 13, 2002 and turned out to be an average one at the box office.

Cast

Trisha KrishnanSandhya
NandhaKannan
Neha PendseMahalakshmi
LailaCameo Appearance
Suriya SivakumarGautham

