Dika concerns on Drajat (46), his father, who behaves strangely and terrifyingly. Bella (20), Dika’s cousin, who helps oversee Drajat, nearly be killed because she is assumed have been long dead. Drajat’s oddities began when his cigarette factory went bankrupt. When Dika accidentally discovers the photographs of Drajat with a grandfather at Mount Kawi. Other evidences ensure Drajat’s engagement with pesugihan (enriching mantra) practice based in Mount Kawi. After discussions with Bella, Dika decides to look for clues to Mount Kawi. Dika bring friends to Mount Kawi for Mbah Kawi. Having never been to Mount Kawi, they invite the school security guard, Jono Kawat, who claimed to have worked selling tuyul (small) crackers at Mount Kawi.