Not Available

A couple and a dog. They live not far from Mexico City. Strange things happen in the house. She is in love. She'd like to be pregnant. He is busy and tired. The woman is undressing inside the house. He falls asleep. She pours wine on his face. A strange visitor dances outside. She stares at us, under the waterfall. They are imagining things. They might be happy in a near future. The film was inspired by a famous Edward Hopper painting, 'Summer evening.'