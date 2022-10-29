Mountain Ava

Not Available

The story takes place in a primeval forest in southwest China, the forest near the village each time they suddenly encountered the beast attacked, there will be a wild man in distress rescued villagers, local villagers called mountain charm. A group of uninvited guests broke the silence of the forest: a suffering Tong reporters with his autistic son Tong of the forest came to encounter the mountain charm; animal protection station claiming poaching gangs at this time find this savage, Wu owners and others in pursuit of mountain charm. Mountain charm in the way of escape injury, Charm Tong of looking to the mountain after mountain charm slowly and become good friends. Tong of twice sneaked into the nest poaching gangs and fight poaching. Master Wu killed little monkey, Charm Tong of the mountain in order to revenge, set up numerous institutions in the forest, protected forest, the gang of poachers gang to justice.