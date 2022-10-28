Not Available

Mountain Cry

  • Romance
  • Action
  • Drama

Beijing Hairun Pictures Company

A pained cry pierces the heart of a rustic mountain town in Larry Yang’s remarkable second feature Mountain Cry. When La Hong (Yu Ailei) dies in an accident involving an explosive badger trap, naïve Han Chong (Wang Ziyi) obeys village decree and takes the responsibility of caring for La Hong’s mute widow Hong Xia (Lang Yueting) and their children. But as they start to form an emotional bond, suspicions arise concerning La Hong’s death. A melodrama condemning intolerance, it is also a love story of remarkable credibility and emotional depth.

Wang Zi-YiHan Chong
Ailei Yu
Cheng Tai-Shen
Lang YuetingHong Xia

