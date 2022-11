Not Available

Hana (Satomi Kobayashi), Toki (Mikako Ichikawa) and Toki’s daughter Toshi (Haruka Sasaki) begin to live in the countryside. Hana’s nephew Akira (Seiya Ito), who just graduated from middle school, also lives with them. Doing farm work everyday, Hana and Toki get used to life in the countryside with help from couple Gen (Ken Mitsuishi) and Shiori (Hitomi Takahashi). One day, Toshi and Akira decide to raise a cat to catch rats. A cat named Tom then begins to live with them.