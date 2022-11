Not Available

In 1976 a book was published titled "The Creature" that swept over Bigfoot enthusiasts and researchers all over the state of Pennsylvania. Since then, it has been the most quoted work on the subject of Bigfoot. But, who was the author and was there any truth in the story? The mystery behind the author and the fascinating story known as "The Creature" has never been solved. Was it an elaborate hoax or could the remains of a Bigfoot be buried in the foothills of Pennsylvania.