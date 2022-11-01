Mountain - Live in Paris

Not Available

Formed in 1969, Mountain became one of the highest grossing rock acts on the music scene between the years 1969 and 1972. In 1985, the band - consisting of Leslie West, Corky Laing and Mark Clarke: was asked to play as special guests on the Deep Purple European tour. This DVD was filmed in front of a massive and immensely enthusiastic audience delighted by the band's performance as they played their biggest hits, including 'Nantucket Sleighride', 'Never In My Life', "Mississippi Queen" and 'Theme For An Imaginary Western. 'This amazing performance captured by German Television has rarely been seen until now.