A cyclone destroys the Weaver family farm leaving only the old stone chimney. When the chimney is torn down for building supplies, found secreted inside is an old metal box containing a promissory note, dated 15 Dec 1777, stating that one of their ancestors loaned $50,000 to the US government. The township chip in money to send the Weavers to Washington, DC to attempt to reclaim the money.