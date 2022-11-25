Mountain of Fire: The Search for the True Mount Sinai

Not Available

A documentary of the true story of two American adventurers who follow mysterious clues to find the true Mt. Sinai. The discoveries made by Bob Cornuke and Larry Williams will shock the world and rewrite history. Centuries of tradition place this holy mountain in the Sinai peninsula of Egypt, but compelling evidence will show that this hallowed ground, where Moses was told to take the shoes of his feet before the burning bush, may actually be in the barren deserts of northwestern Saudi Arabia. Epic myth becomes burning truth on the Mountain of Fire.