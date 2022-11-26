Mountains & Manhood

Not Available

For the past 35 years, Jeff Voth has led his sons and other groups of men on an annual backpacking trip into the Colorado Rocky Mountains. This trip has become a legendary, masculine benchmark. Learning life-skills, trout fishing, extreme physical fatigue and the sharing of deep heart-felt secrets in sometimes beautiful, sometimes terrifying alpine backdrop has etched this event indelibly into these men's lives. They would each tell you that they have been forever changed... that have been forged into a deeper and healthier masculine place... that they have become better men because of the trip.