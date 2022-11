Not Available

Nominated for an Xtremey Award for Best Quad Video of the Year, this is epic 4x4 ATV action! Take a ride with award-winning filmmaker, Thomas Opre, as he travels North America to film the most insane 4x4 quad action. From the tops of peaks in British Columbia to the deepest mud in Texas to the rock gardens in Moab, this film has it all. Also includes extensive footage of the 2007 HighLifter Mud Nationals.