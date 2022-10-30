Not Available

A look at the career of one of football's most charismatic figures. In the last ten years his managerial record has been incomparable with a little controversy along the way. He is the only manager to have won league titles in England, Italy and Spain. In barely a decade he has won 21 major trophies, sparked unprecedented acclaim and controversy and become a sporting phenomenon. As Jose Mourinho approaches his 50th birthday, a new documentary from ITV Sport examines the methods and the mindset, the contradictions and the complexity of the man who has rewritten the rules of engagement for the 21st century football manager.