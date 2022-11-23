Mourning Son

Not Available

Dave Navarro is a trauma survivor of the highest order. When Dave was only 15 years old his mother was brutally murdered by her estranged ex-boyfriend. For 8 long years her killer avoided capture while Dave dealt with his deepest, darkest fears through drugs, art and escapism. In a heartbreaking, inspirational journey, Dave confronts the events that changed his life forever. Through revelations from friends and family, to the cold hard facts from police and FBI agents, Dave attempts to come to terms with his mother's senseless murder and the horrific realities of domestic violence.