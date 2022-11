Not Available

A man and a mouse move to a village by the sea where everyone has a pet. Their first morning in town, the man puts the mouse in his shirt-front pocket and sets out on a walk. People with parrots on their heads or leading a cow, a camel, or a whale all shun him once they see the mouse. So, the man returns home, puts the mouse in a box, closes the lid, and builds himself a new animal companion. He takes it for a walk. Is the mouse forgotten?