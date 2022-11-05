Mouse Meets Lion

Not Available

A little mouse is having a great day tramping through the jungle. Seeing a sleeping lion, he pulls his whiskers as a joke and wants to be friends. The lion is angry and starts to eat the tiny mouse. The mouse explains, "I ran away from home. I just found out my father was a rat." He tells the lion that if he will let him go, he will repay the favor. The lion scoffs, but he agrees. When the lion is caught in a trap with hunters coming, the mouse helps to get him out, but he falls in himself while doing so. The lion rescues the mouse, and they romp through the jungle, now as real friends.