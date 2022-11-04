Mouse Trapped

Not Available

Hickory and Dickory, the two mice, overhear a news report that all black cats will be exterminated because it is Friday the 13th. Doc, who is a black cat, is being hounded by the police. They try to "help" him but their attempts cause more harm than good (they tell him to hide in Cecil the bulldog's doghouse and inside a running dishwasher). When he discovers he's being given the "run-around", he tries to get his revenge on them (and on Cecil the bulldog) but all his attempts fail miserably.