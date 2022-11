Not Available

Live from America's favorite vacation park! Dante Fontana mixes over 90 live action Disney TV Specials from the 70's/80's, and 90's with no shortage of robots, singing, parade floats, dancing kids, and retarded adults. Throw in a calvacade of stars for good measure including Alan Thicke, Lisa Bonet, Regis Philbin, R2-D2, Burt Reynolds, Suzanne Somers, Drew Barrymore, New Kids On The Block, Michael Jackson, and many more!