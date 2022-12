Not Available

In his first and only venture into filmmaking, Dutch comedy icon Toon Hermans tells the story of Jeep Moutarde. Mr Moutarde's house is threatened by the owners of the Knik Knak sausage factory who want to tear it down and build a sausage factory in its place. Fortunately, the other villagers, including a French wine seller, the village priest and Moutarde’s new love Helen, an English biologist, want to help him.