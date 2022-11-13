Mouth Harp in Minor Key: Hamid Naficy in/on Exile

Not Available

At the center of this documentary are Hamid Naficy, a historian of Middle Eastern and Iranian cinema and his family, who remained in Iran. Behind them, however, we see the shadows of thousands of other families whose offspring - artists, researchers, scientists - live far away from their homeland. In following Naficy's personal and professional life, this documentary reels in his generation as well, to explore identity, immigration, exile and the cultural purgatory that is created as immigrants try to preserve their ancestral sense of belonging while seeking to establish a new home.