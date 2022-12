Not Available

Belonging to a larger body of work initiated in January 2020, in which Dorota Gawęda and Eglė Kulbokaitė address the overhanging ecological catastrophe and the monstrification of nature resultant in its historical othering, originally presented at Fri Art Kunsthalle and soudtracked by PAN’s Bill Kouligas "Mouthless (Gusła)" (2020) acknowledges the horror traditionally attributed to the outside.