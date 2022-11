Not Available

“In this experimental film from 1969 the seeds are seen of my exploration of the mouth motif, which reached its full expression in the ‘Opening’ exhibit of 1973. I blow on and kiss a mirror, I apply lipstick, I transform into a white statue and paint blood red lips… then I become a mask in a distorted mirror, a face with many lips…In the last sequence I circle my face with a light and transform into the mask.” - Penny Slinger