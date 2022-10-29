Movement + Location

Not Available

Kim Getty is an immigrant from 400 years in the future, sent back to modern day Brooklyn to live out an easier life. She's built a new identity in this time that nearly satisfies: she has a full time job, shares an apartment with a roommate, and is falling in love. But when she finds two other people from the future--a 15-year-old girl and Kim's own long-lost husband--Kim must fight to keep the life she once had from destroying the life she built here.