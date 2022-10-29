Not Available

Movement + Location

  • Drama
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Kim Getty is an immigrant from 400 years in the future, sent back to modern day Brooklyn to live out an easier life. She's built a new identity in this time that nearly satisfies: she has a full time job, shares an apartment with a roommate, and is falling in love. But when she finds two other people from the future--a 15-year-old girl and Kim's own long-lost husband--Kim must fight to keep the life she once had from destroying the life she built here.

Cast

Bodine BolingKim
Catherine MissalRachel
Brendan GriffinRob
David Andrew MacdonaldPaul
Anna Margaret HollymanAmber

