In the space of 10 minutes, the African baobab tree grows 0.008 mm, the fastest dog in the world, the Greyhound, can run 12 km, and the Earth travels 18,000 km around the Sun. "Movements" is a 10-minute film which I drew at a rate of 2 seconds of animation per day. We are all walking, seeing, working, running, and stopping together.