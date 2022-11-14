Movendo a Montanha

Not Available

ON JUNE 4th 1989, CHINA WAS CHANGED FOREVER. Beijing, May, 1989. the world watched as a hundred students became a thousand, as thousands became a million - and a nation starved of freedom, cried out for a taste of democracy. In this compelling film, director Michael Apted (Nell, Gorillas in the Mist), captures the power and passion of the Tiananmen Square uprising through a unique combination of newsreel footage, dramatic re-enactments and extensive input from the actual student leaders. Exploring their personal histories, reflections and thoughts on the future. MOVING THE MOUNTAIN paints a portrait of courage, conviction, and commitment that the NEW YORK POST calls, "A soaring - and sobering - tribute to the human spirit."