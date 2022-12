Not Available

Evinho Bonfim had spastic cerebral palsy at birth. Mobility difficulties did not stop him from loving football and Milan. That's how, at the age of 14, he founded Milan dos Coelhos. For more than two decades, Coach Evinho's project has helped to change the reality of children and young people in the Coelhos neighborhood, in Recife. The documentary shows how a lowland team survives in the face of a lack of sponsorship and how the coach is inserted into society through football.