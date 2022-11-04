1936

Movie Maniacs

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

February 19th, 1936

Studio

The stooges arrive in Hollywood hoping to make it in the movie business ("There must be a couple a hundred guys in Hollywood who don't know anything about making movies, three more ain't gonna make any difference".) They sneak into a movie studio where they are mistaken for three new executives who were due to arrive. After taking over production of a movie, causing the director and cast to walk off, Moe takes over as director, with Larry and Curly as the leading man and lady. When the real executives send a telegram explaining why they haven't arrived, the stooges must leave on the run.

Cast

Larry FineLarry
Curly HowardCurly
Mildred HarrisLeading Lady
Kenneth HarlanLeading man
Moe HowardMoe

