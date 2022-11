Not Available

In this fictional film with fictional characters, Baron Gonzola (Luis Alberni)is trying to sell Mack Sennett (Mack Sennett) and William Beaudine (William Beaudine)on the idea of starring his new prodigy, Marge (Marjorie Beebe) in one of their films. Set around a swimming pool in which Sennett's bathing beauties take a back seat to diving-and-swimming champion of the time, and then moves to a nightclub set featuring George Olsen) and his orchestra.