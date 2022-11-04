Movies Are Adventure

Not Available

Produced in association with the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences as part of a twelve part series called The Industry Film Project, meant to inform the public about specific facets of production and industry life. It shows that the "magic seat" of a movie theater can transport the movie-goer to all types of adventures, such as the Oklahoma land rush; being rescued by a sheik in the Sahara Desert; watching a huge ape climb the Empire State Building; or experiencing a hurricane in the south Pacific. No matter what type of thrill your looking for, you'll find it on the big screen.