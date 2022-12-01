Moving Day 2

Not Available

In 1970 the director Lyudmila Stanukinas made the documentary film Moving Day, which that same year won one of the biggest prizes at the Krakow Film Festival. The film was a montage of footage shot in the course of a single day, which was a revelation for the documentary cinema of the time. In February 1999, Stanukinas (every one called her Lyalya) left her apartment in Jerusalem following the death of her husband and constant co-author, the director Pavel Kogan. The filmmaker Felix Yacubson, who at the time was living nearby, captured this moment for his video archive. When Lyalya herself passed away in July 2020, he edited the 25 minutes of footage to create a 10-minute film.