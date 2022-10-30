Moving from Emptiness: The Life and Art of a Zen Dude

Not Available

Where does creativity come from? Zen calligraphic painter Alok Hsu Kwang-han proposes that it arises from emptiness, from that silent space where the intelligence prior to thought resides. Armed with rice paper, ink, brush and a collection of Zen koans and teachings, Alok opens the door to a world of magical brush strokes and enchanted students. On the verge of his 75th birthday and with a new love in his life, Alok employs his teachings to confront his own personal history. Through his workshops and his art we share a journey of transformation that becomes possible when we are simply 'present, available, playful, and not knowing.' Through Alok we discover that 'in a clear heart, no mountain hides the moon.'