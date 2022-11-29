Moving Panorama

Not Available

I wanted to introduce the march of time using panorama film in this work, which is different from the still panorama photos. First of all, I made an equipment, which automatically turns 360/, to obtain the photos with regular interval. After that, I put together all those still panorama photos as a sequence, which is like another panorama. When it comes to music, O distorted real sound and created some regular electronic noise to emphasize the camera work. The spots I shoot the film are Busan and Kyoto.