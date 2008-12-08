2008

A position opens up at the Institute of Psychology. Manfred, a faculty psychologist, jumps at the career opportunity of a lifetime, spurred on by his girlfriend, Therese, who is also a co-worker. Then a new psychologist joins the staff, jeopardising his plans. It pains Manfred, who bends over backwards to curry favour, no end to see his new colleague, Poul, win over the institute chairman with his smooth, easy-going style. It is time, Manfred figures, to tip the scales of justice.