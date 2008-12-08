2008

Moving Up

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 8th, 2008

Studio

Not Available

A position opens up at the Institute of Psychology. Manfred, a faculty psychologist, jumps at the career opportunity of a lifetime, spurred on by his girlfriend, Therese, who is also a co-worker. Then a new psychologist joins the staff, jeopardising his plans. It pains Manfred, who bends over backwards to curry favour, no end to see his new colleague, Poul, win over the institute chairman with his smooth, easy-going style. It is time, Manfred figures, to tip the scales of justice.

Cast

Stine StengadeTherese
Henrik PripPoul
Niels WeydeKnud
Tina Gylling MortensenAnita
Signe Vaupel
Morten Hemmingsen

