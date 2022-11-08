Not Available

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

  • Adventure
  • Drama

Acclaimed actor and director Andy Serkis reinvents Rudyard Kipling's beloved masterpiece, in which a boy torn between two worlds accepts his destiny and becomes a legend. Mowgli (Rohan Chand) has never truly belonged in either the wilds of the jungle or the civilized world of man. Now he must navigate the inherent dangers of each on a journey to discover where he truly belongs. Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andy Serkis, Freida Pinto, Matthew Rhys and Naomie Harris lead an all-star cast along with newcomer Rohan Chand in this visually spectacular and emotionally moving adventure.

Cast

Christian BaleBagheera
Andy SerkisBaloo
Benedict CumberbatchShere Khan
Cate BlanchettKaa
Naomie HarrisNisha
Eddie MarsanVihaan

