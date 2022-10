Not Available

Mowgli and Fidel are about to make a trip around the world. A big event, which sets Fidel to consider what he really wants. The film shows the effects the approaching departure has on both men and their relationship: Mowgli can't wait to leave and Fidel tries everything to postpone the journey. It gradually becomes apparent that the worries about the cat that stays behind are only part of the reason for Fidel's growing reluctance.