Two teens (Lindsey Peter, Sean Price McConnell) get more than they bargained for when they join their fathers on a trek to the jungles of India to find a legendary diamond. Lucky for them, jungle boy Mowgli (Antonio Baker) and his animal pals are around to help. When the kids' fathers disappear, the characters from Rudyard Kipling's classic tale help save the day in this adventure film that also stars Gary Collins and Michael Des Barres.