M.O.X: Misi Operasi X

An M.O.X oranization spy agent is assigned to carry out the mission of saving the world from the threat of an international criminal who wants to take over the world. The criminals have sophisticated weapons of mass destruction that can produce the effects of natural disasters to devastate their target cities in the Southeast Asian continent. While carrying out the mission, the agent faces various obstacles and threats including being captured by criminals and his girlfriend killed. The agent finally manages to destroy the control base and a satellite destroyer successfully detonated by Malaysian government weapons.