Мой первый клиент

Not Available

After graduating from law school, Jung-yeop thinks he’s set to be successful, but has trouble finding a job. Meanwhile, his sister suggests working temporarily at a youth welfare center and Jung-yeop takes the job. There, Jung-yeop meets and helps Da-bin and Min-jun, children who are abused by their stepmother, but tells them he’ll be back before leaving for a job at a law firm. Soon after, Da-bin calls and tells Jung-yeop that her eardrums have ruptured from abuse. Worried, Jung-yeop keeps Da-bin away from her stepmother but gets mistakes as her kidnapper. Then Jung-yeop learns that Min-jun has died and Da-bin is accused of killing him. Shocked and determined to get to the truth, Jung-yeop takes on his first case as Da-bin’s lawyer.