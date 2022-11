Not Available

Almost like an ethnographic documentary, "Moza de Animas !, records a centennial ritual that takes place in the Salamanca town of La Alberca: the journey through the narrow streets of the town that every night a woman prays and plays the shearing for the deceased. The spectral character of his figure, sometimes just a shadow, is accentuated, and somewhat denatured, by the sound work where this archaic litany is overlaid with subtle electronic rhythms.