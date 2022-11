Not Available

Made for German television, the "script" of this semi-documentary account of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's life consists of the actual letters written to and by composer, while performers act out the events onscreen. The film covers Mozart's creative output from ages seven to 20. Compositions written after the film's time frame are also heard on the omnipresent soundtrack. As a bonus to music purists, the original orchestrations -- and original instruments -- are utilized.