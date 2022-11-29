Mozart: Die Entführung Aus Dem Serail

Not Available

Opera as never experienced before: a world-class cast, stylish haute couture outfits, the spectacular setting of Hangar-7 with more than 10 different locations and state-of-the-art technology. All of this cut together as a live opera film: a modern and unique production of Mozart's Die Entführung aus dem Serail one of the highlights of the Salzburg Festival 2013. In Adrian Marthaler's production, the whole Hangar-7 at Salzburg Airport becomes the backdrop for an extraordinary opera performance. The distinguished Camerata Salzburg is conducted by Hans Graf, one of the best Mozart connoisseurs. The star soloists including Desirée Rancatore (Konstanze), Javier Camarena (Belmonte), Kurt Rydl (Osmin) as well as famed Austrian actor Tobias Moretti as Bassa Selim guarantee a special treat. Even audiences that are not yet opera aficionados are set to be enthused by this novel approach.