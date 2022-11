Not Available

Award-winning musicians The Gewandhaus Quartet play Mozart's most famous string quartets in this concert. Frank-Michael Erben (1st violin), Conrad Suske (2nd violin), Volker Metz (viola) and Jürnjakob Timm (cello) perform "No.19 in C, K.465" ("Dissonance"); "No.21 in D, K.575" ("Prussian No.1"); and "No.14 in G, K.387" ("Spring"). The foursome is joined by Stefan Adelmann (doublebass) on "Serenade in G, K.525" ("Eine kleine Nachtmusik").