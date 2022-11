Not Available

Some of Mozart's greatest piano concertos -- including Nos. 5, 8, 17 and 27 -- take flight in this memorable evening of music, featuring works from various periods of the composer's life. Christian Zacharias, Malcolm Frager, Dezso Ranki and Aleksandar Madzar perform with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the English Chamber Orchestra, the Radio-Sinfonieorchester Stuttgart and the Orchestra della Radiotelevisione della Svizzera Italiana.