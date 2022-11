Not Available

Every year, in July, the Pelion Festival gathers students and high-profile teachers of classical music from all over the world. Seminars are organized and concerts are given in one of Greece’s most picturesque landscapes: Mount Pelion and Zagora village. This invaluable event is run thanks to the devotion of a five-member family, without any financial support whatsoever from the official state. This is a film featuring skillful musicians, plenty of food and lots of cellos!