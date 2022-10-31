Mozart L'Opéra Rock

Not Available

The show starts when Colloredo is named successor to the Prince-Archbishop of Salzburg. The new king is an austere authoritarian man which is insensitive to the music of Mozart and allergic to the enthusiasm and the impertinence of the character. For Mozart, Salzburg's life quickly becomes untenable. He was 20 when he decided to leave his hometown with his mother in search of a better future in a European capital. The journey of the composer will be made of failures and cruel disappointments.But at the end, Mozart will experience glory, love, rivalry before its ultimate fall and misery. He left his best work, the Requiem, unfinished.